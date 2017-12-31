TDS Racing announces line up for 2018-19 WEC season

TDS Racing will run Francois Perrodo, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Loic Duval for its second season in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The team is aiming to build on the experience of its debut year in the championship in the 2018-19 super season, pairing 2017 drivers Perrodo and Vaxiviere with experienced WEC racer Duval.

Both Perrodo and Vaxiviere made their debuts in the series last year. Though he managed a class podium in the opening round of the season, Perrodo admitted racing prototypes was difficult and he considered moving to ELMS or GT racing at the end of the year.

“The 2017 season was very exciting but, to be honest, it was also difficult,” said Perrodo. “I not only discovered prototype driving but also a very strong competition, the challenge was huge and definitely up to my expectations.

“At the end of the season, I considered seriously ELMS or even a return to GT racing but, after the ACO decision regarding the new WEC and considering the pleasure I’ve had driving these wonderful cars, I decided to stay in WEC for another season.”

The 2018-19 WEC “super season” will begin with the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in May before the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans, while the the season will conclude with the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans, with Perrodo admitting that competing in two 24 Hours of Le Mans in just the one season was the “stuff of a dream”.

Duval joins TDS Racing for his fifth full season in the World Endurance Championship.

The 35-year-old finished second in the championship with Audi in 2016 before the manufacturer left the series. He switched his focus to DTM for 2017 but rejoined the WEC paddock for the 6 Hours of Bahrain with G-Drive Racing at the end of the year.

He will take on the role of team captain for TDS’ second season in the series.

“I am very happy to come back to the WEC and the 24 Hours of Le Mans alongside my Audi program, and more over I am very excited about the environment in which I will compete,” Duval said.

“TDS Racing is a very professional race team, but with strong family values, not only is this season going to be great fun, I am looking forward to helping Francois improve and be Matthieu’s wing man. I would like to thank both of them for this great opportunity. I can’t wait to race in the LMP2 category which has shown some classic fights last season.”