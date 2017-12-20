Tom Chilton Joins Motorbase Performance For BTCC 2018

Multiple Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship race winner Tom Chilton will switch to Motorbase Performance for 2018.

Chilton returned to the BTCC with Power Maxed Racing after five seasons away from the series, finishing 15th overall with one podium finish to his name under the Vauxhall outfit.

The 32-year-old dovetailed his BTCC campaign with a full season in the World Touring Car Championship, clinching the Independents’ title in a Sebastien Loeb Racing-run Citroen.

Chilton is now the first driver confirmed at Motorbase for the 2018 season, bringing with him the support of his WTCC backers, Gallagher. The move means the Kent-based squad run under the Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher banner, with Nestle Shredded Wheat again main sponsors for a second straight year.

“Motorbase is one of the most professional teams on the grid and I think I’ll fit in very well;” said Chilton. “I’m excited to be back in the Ford Focus. The last time I raced in the Focus I was crowned British Indy Champion in 2010, so it’s great to come back to it.

“I’m fully focused on one full championship next season, the BTCC. I love the fans in the BTCC and I love the racing. It’s such a competitive championship; no other series in the world is as close as the BTCC, every win and podium feels so special. I’m really happy to have AJ Gallagher follow me back to the BTCC off the back of our WTCC title. I want to keep momentum from my WTCC title win going and British Champion is where I want to be next, that’s the aim for next season.”

Team Principal David Bartrum added “It’s great to have Tom on board. He’s an excellent addition to the team with a proven touring car history and has all of the right ingredients to help Motorbase Performance challenge for the BTCC crown next season.

“He brings a wealth of experience with him from both British and World touring cars and it’s great to see him back with the Ford brand. A lot of his success in the BTCC has been with the Ford badge, he knows the product and knows our team and I think he will fit in well and be on the pace straight away.

“Our 2018 programme is starting to build up nicely with Tom’s signing and we continue to work hard behind the scenes and put all of our plans into place. We still have a few surprises in store and look forward to releasing more details in the coming weeks.”

Motorbase’s new livery will be unveiled at the Autosport International show, which runs from 11-14 January at the NEC, Birmingham.