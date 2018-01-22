‘Always a mess wherever he is’ – Piquet Lays into Alonso’s Political Past

Fernando Alonso should have had more than the two World Championships but only has himself to blame for it, according to triple world champion Nelson Piquet.

Alonso won the last of his two crowns back in 2006 whilst with the Renault F1 Team, and it has now been five years since he last stood on the top step of the podium, his final win coming while with Scuderia Ferrari in the Spanish Grand Prix in 2013.

His last three years with the McLaren Honda F1 Team has seen him score only eighty-two points with a trio of fifth places his best results, but 1981, 1983 and 1987 champion Piquet feels Alonso cannot blame anyone but himself for the lack of podiums, wins and championships.

“Fernando Alonso has had the chance to win up to five world championships, but the reality is that there is always a mess wherever he is,” said Piquet to Spanish broadcaster La Sexta.

“He is a fantastic driver, but also one who generates a lot of problems and in the end everyone ends up leaving the team. He is very bad politically in his work on the team.

“When you arrive on a team, at first you must be patient and work together, and later you win. But he always wants the best [straight away], and that is not the best way.”