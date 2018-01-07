Aston Martin Attracting Attention From Multiple F1 Teams Over Engines

Aston Martin has had an interest from Formula 1 teams regarding the possibility of taking up their power units in 2021 and beyond.

The British car manufacturer, who will become Red Bull Racing‘s title sponsor for the 2018 season, is keen on F1’s next engine cycle in 2021 providing the production and development costs are controlled.

Aston Martin’s president and CEO, Andy Palmer said was “encouraged” by the sport’s direction of the 2021 engine plans, which were presented October of last year.

Engine concept have already begun, following Aston Martin’s recruitment of ex-Ferrari F1 chiefs Joerg Ross and Luca Marmorini.

Red Bull and Aston Martin’s relationship gives them a hint over potential expansion partnership in the future, with comments from Christian Horner saying that the team are open to an agreement.

It’s believed that other independent teams have been in contact with Aston Martin regarding taking a supply and believed they could be in a position to supply two teams.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Palmer said they have some calculations over the costs of the engines and return from their customers.

“I have some rough maths in terms of what cost and what price.” said Palmer.

“With all of this stuff in F1, you have to factor in intangibles because you’re talking about a marketing return, not necessarily a physical return.”

“Marketing return hopefully turns into sold cars, which is why we’re doing this. This is to seed the soil for when we bring a mid-engined car to compete with the Ferrari 488 which is what the Valkyrie was about.”

“It’s about creating credibility ready for when we go mainstream face-to-face with Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren on the road.”

“The timing of the 2021 regulations work really well, because it is about the time we’ll be bringing that car out.”