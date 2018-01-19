Better Tyres Equals Better Racing Believes Stefan Johansson

Former Formula 1 driver Stefan Johansson believes the sport should focus on improving its tyres, providing better grip with low downforce is a good source for better racing.

F1’s managers are working out the rules and regulations for the sport’s 2021 regulation changes. With the power unit side, looking to stay with V6 Hybrid’s, aerodynamics are being looked at to be revised ahead of the change.

The former McLaren and Scuderia Ferrari driver said on his official website, that he believes that tyres offer the best and cheaper solution into improving racing than complicated aerodynamics.

“There’s no way to escape the effects of aero unfortunately,” said Johansson.

“Now they are talking about generating downforce from underneath the cars rather than from the top. That might help limit the turbulence a little bit but it won’t eliminate it. If you follow another car there will still be dirty air.”

“As long as you have a lot of aero, you’re always going to have this problem, and the more complicated the aero is, which an F1 car is the epitomy of, the more affected your car will be from the dirty air.”

“So unless they simplify the front wing considerably, I am certain they will still have the same problem.”

Modern day Formula 1 cars have been found difficult to pass due to the amount of dirty air cars now pick up when following one another, resulting in less fewer overtakes which could lead to dull races.

Pirelli Motorsport are set to introduce two new tyre allocations to the 2018 Formula 1 Season. A new Superhard tyre and Hypersoft tyre will look to improve the Italian tyre manufacturer’s range for the season. Johansson has repeatedly said in the past that simply changing the tyres would be easier and cheaper.

“I’ve said it before but I’ll say it again, I know I’m starting to sound like a broken record. The easiest way to get more grip – and it would be so easy – is to simply improve the tyres.”

“Even on a much lower level than F1, like when we used to run LMP2 in sports car racing, you could easily spend a million dollars developing the aero of the car to gain, maybe half a second”.

“Then you bolt on a different set of tyres that cost maybe $2,000 and you pick up a second-and-a-half.”

“There are three things that make a race car go faster or slower not counting the driver of course: Chassis, Engine and Tyres.”