Caine completes HARD’s four car line up

British GT champion Michael Caine completes Team HARD’s four car line-up for the 2018 British Touring Car Championship.

The 48-year-old is aiming to compete his first full season in the series after a handful of one-off appearances since 2011.

Caine believes HARD will be able to give him the machinery to be competitive this year.

“When I took the call from the guys at Pioneer Race Events mid-December and spoke to Tony [Gilham], I thought Christmas really had come early for the Caine household,” said Caine.

“It wasn’t just about the drive, it had to be a seat that would be competitive. I feel that the team has built on consecutive positive campaigns and is now in the right place to be a challenger, with a competitive package in the Volkswagen CC, and the right resources to be a presence in the 2018 championship.”

Caine made his BTCC debut in 2011, racing with Motorbase Performance at Rockingham and Brands Hatch. He returned to the championship, again with Motorbase, in 2013, taking a best ever finish of eighth at Croft.

His last BTCC outing was with Team HARD, when he replaced Chris Smiley for two rounds.

“We have been working with Caine and his partners to bring a season=long challenge together,” said team principal Gilham.

“I feel confident in saying with Michael’s quality and the backing of the Insightful Technology and Pioneer Race Events, we have the ability to challenge right at the top in 2018.

“I know for a fact that in Michael, we have a driver who has been looking for a real shot at the BTCC for many years.

“His motivation and ability will fuel the team’s progression and make us one to watch thisx season.”

Caine joins Jake Hill, Bobby Thompson, and Mike Bushell at HARD for the 2018 season.