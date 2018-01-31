Danish GP Edges Closer For Formula 1 Entry After Latest Meetings

Denmark could be set to host a Formula 1 race as early as 2020 after talks between organisers and Liberty Media‘s Chase Carey.

A potential street race around the Danish Capital City of Copenhagen, could be the location for the country’s return to the F1 calendar.

The sport last raced in Denmark back in 1962 at the Roskilde Ring, where Australian Jack Brabham won with Lotus.

Formula 1 boss Chase Carey met with officials in the Danish capital to discuss the viability and the costs of bringing F1 into Copenhagen as the new owners are looking to introduce the sport into new markets and bring in new locations for Grands Prix.

Haas F1 Team‘s Kevin Magnussen is currently F1’s only Danish driver on the grid but the sport is popular in the Scandinavian regions, with the likes of Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen racing at the top level in F1 under the Finnish flag.

Carey spoke with Reuters saying that Copenhagen has the potential to host a Grand Prix race in the future and be a great platform for the sport in Scandinavia.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to explore a potential race here in Denmark,” said Carey.

“I think Copenhagen represents the type of location that we think can really provide a great platform.”

“Scandinavia has been a great part of our sport and having local drivers is always a plus.”

The Danish Grand Prix project is led by former minister Helge Sander and former CEO of Saxo Bank Lars Seier Christensen, who believes that the race would benefit the Scandinavian market, rather than the city. The estimate budget of hosting a race in the Danish capital is around 300 to 500 million Danish Krone.

“They don’t just see it as Copenhagen but as all of Scandinavia which is a potential market for them.” said Christensen.

Liberty Media have also shown interest into hosting a race in the Netherlands thanks to the fan interest surrounding Max Verstappen. Early inspections of a street race in Amsterdam and Rotterdam have left with mixed reviews but the Assen Circuit is currently in pole position to host a race in the future, if they successful achieve a Grade 1 FIA Track licence.