Derek Warwick Fears British Grand Prix’s Future In F1

Former BRDC President Derek Warwick fears the British Grand Prix could lose it’s place on the Formula 1 calendar unless an affordable deal can be arranged with Formula 1’s new owners, Liberty Media.

Last year, Silverstone triggered it’s break clause in their current contract to host the British Grand Prix, meaning their last race will be hosted in 2019.

Silverstone’s owners, The British Racing Drivers Club, broke the contract as they felt it was costing them too much money to host a Grand Prix every year.

Despite breaking the clause in the contract, they are hoping to negotiate a new deal with Liberty Media to continue hosting the event.

Speaking to the Jersey Evening Post, Derek Warwick fears if the BRDC can’t find a deal with the F1 owner’s, Britain will lose a place on the F1 calendar.

“The grand prix is too expensive, we’re losing money and that’s why we triggered the break clause,” said Warwick.

“Britain is the home of motorsport. Does that mean there will always be a British Formula One Grand Prix? Absolutely not.”

“Of course we want a British Grand Prix and for it to stay at Silverstone, but we want it to be affordable so that we can make just enough money to reinvest in the circuit.”

“We can’t do that under the present deal.”

Other alterations have been discussed over a future venue for the British Grand Prix outside from Silverstone. Donington Park has been considered the favourite to be a replacement venue if no deal is agreed or a potential for a Grand Prix to be hosted in the streets of London. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said London would welcome a race in the future.