Ferrari’s Final Step Left For Title “The Hardest”, Admits Sebastian Vettel

Scuderia Ferrari‘s final step to becoming world champions again will be the hardest, admits Sebastian Vettel.

Ferrari made a massive improvement in 2017, battling with Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team for both titles throughout the year, coming from a winless 2016. The Italian team has not won a championship since Kimi Raikkonen‘s 2007 success or the team’s last constructors win in 2008.

Vettel believes that Ferrari can carry its momentum into 2018 but acknowledges that going from underdogs to ending Mercedes’ four year championship run will be tough.

“Obviously the regulations stay roughly the same. I think we have a good and healthy platform to build on at the beginning of the year so I hope we can continue,” said Vettel when speaking to Motorsport.com.

“What we have to do is take that final step. If you look back, it’s always that final step that’s the hardest.”

“There’s a lot of work going on already and for the last couple of months focusing on next year, trying to make the car faster, with more power into the power unit, and then we’ll see where we are.”

Ferrari’s title surge was the first time since 2012 when the prancing horse were in title contention, when Fernando Alonso took a struggling car towards a surprising title charge.

Last year was the first time Vettel was in the title run since 2013, where he won his fourth and last championship to date with Red Bull Racing.

“In the end as a driver you want to win, and obviously when you are competitive at the beginning you don’t know if it will be enough to fight for the championship,”

“Usually it’s a no-brainer: if the car is quick and you are doing your job well then as the season progress it will lead you to good news or bad news.”

“For the most of it I think it’s been good news.”

“There were a couple of weeks that were quite painful for us, but overall it’s always great if you have a package that you can take to the fight.”