Linscott joins Richardson Racing for 2018 Ginetta Junior campaign

Ginetta Junior racer Emily Linscott will run with Richardson Racing for her first full season in the championship.

Linscott had a handful of outings with Elite Motorsport last season, taking a best finishes of 12th at Silverstone and Brands Hatch.

She joins Luke Browning at Richardson’s Ginetta Junior squad, which heads into its second season in the championship this year.

“Everyone at Richardson is so friendly,” Linscott told The Checkered Flag when asked why she chose the team.

“I also like the way the car feels and really enjoyed the driver coach. Everyone is so good.”

Linscott has only completed a few tests since the final race 2017, but she’s optimistic about the upcoming season.

“The few tests we have had have been very successful,” she said. “So it’s looking good for the season this year.

“I’d love to be able to get a podium of two this year. But, once again, I just want to get used to a new car and just get out there and do what I can.”

The 2018 season kicks off at Brands Hatch in April.