Max Fewtrell to Remain in Eurocup Formula Renault

Max Fewtrell was today, along with three other returning faces, announced as part of the Renault Sport Academy for another season. The news came alongside Renault confirming that the Brit would remain in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Series.

The 18-year-old, who last year won the Rookie crown in the series is expected to run for the title, though has not officially announced a team. He is expected to move to R-ace GP alongside fellow Renault Academy member Victor Martins.

Fewtrell has previously raced in the MRF Challenge and was the 2016 F4 British Champion with Carlin. At the tail end of 2017 he was also selected for the final of the McLaren Autosport BRDC Award.

Mia Sharizman, the Director of the Renault Sport Academy said; “Each driver has a very exacting set of targets so they know precisely what they have to achieve. We hope to be able to celebrate many successes from Academy members over the course of the year ahead.”

Fewtrell picked up one win in 2017, at the Red Bull Ring. It would be his only podium of the year, but his total of 164 points ensured he was best of the rest behind the breakaway top five.

Jack Aitkin, Christian Lundgaard and Sun Yue Yang all continued with the Academy as well, with Sun moving to BRDC British F3.