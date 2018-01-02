Pierre Gasly Believes Too Many People Talk About F1 “Negatively”

Scuderia Toro Rosso‘s latest recruit Pierre Gasly feels too many people are talking about FIA Formula 1 in a negative way.

For the first time under the V6-Hybrid era, two engine manufacturers battled for the title but the sport was under a lot of criticism relating to engine penalties with teams having to use multiple engine components, causing grid places to be mixed up and confusing for fans.

Grid penalties are set to be changed for the 2018 season, with F1’s Sporting Director Ross Brawn setting to introduce a new system to stop any complicated amount of grid penalties.

The sport also went under fire when the high downforce cars resulted in overtaking falling by half compare to the 2016 Season.

But speaking to Motorsport.com and when asked about grid penalties, Gasly was reluctant to discuss the negative side of the sport as he feels it has received enough flak.

“I don’t want to talk negative about Formula 1″, said Gasly.

“Because I think there are way too many people who are talking about it in a negative way. And it is a f***ing great series, great cars and people should be more positive about it.”

Gasly’s team, Toro Rosso, were among one of the teams suffering from engine reliability issues and resulted in multiple grid penalties, with the Frenchman gathering a total of twenty places in his first five races. Compare to his new team-mate Brendon Hartley who gathered a grid penalty in all four races he’s competed in 2017.

Despite his say about people being too negative about F1, Gasly does admit he isn’t a fan of the grid penalties situation.

“It is definitely one of the points which are a bit s*** in F1. When you qualify in a position, you want to start in that position.”

“It’s like sometimes a race between all the guys that have penalties – ‘will you change your MGU-H, your MGU-K, because this guy has 10 positions and if you change this you can have 15, but then you are after him, but then there is another one who has 25…’

“It’s not something which is really sexy and exciting, especially like it was for me [in Mexico]. No free practice, nothing. I was watching the other guys running on track. And then after you start last.”

“It is an engine problem, engine manufacturers’ problems, and it just penalises all of us.”