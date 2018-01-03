Price Looking for Strong Dakar Outing on Return from Injury

2016 Dakar Rally winner Toby Price feels ready for the challenge of the 2018 event despite a far-from-ideal preparation for the event due to injury forcing him to miss long spells of competition in 2017.

The Australian injured his femur in the Dakar twelve months ago, and missed his planned rallying return in the OiLibya Rally of Morocco in October due to complications with his injury, but is feeling a lot stronger now heading into the sand dunes of South America.

Returning with KTM for a fourth consecutive year, Price feels the Austrian manufacturer has made a step forward with its KTM 450 RALLY bike, and he feels everything is looking good for his return to the Dakar.

“After a recent clean-up of my injury, I am feeling a lot stronger already,” said Price on KTM.com.

“It’s a big step forward and things are already looking really good for January. I have been able to get some time on the new bike, and it’s a huge step forward – the team have done an incredible job.

“I’ve been off a bike for close to eight or nine months. It’s clearly not the preparation any rider would want leading up to the biggest race of the year, but then you don’t forget how to ride a motorcycle.”