Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing reunite with former sponsor Total

Verizon IndyCar Series team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has announced today that it has signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the renowned French oil company Total. The deal will see Total become the team’s Official Lubricant Partner whilst also becoming the primary sponsor of Graham Rahal‘s #15 Honda for April’s Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Total and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing go way back. Total was an associate sponsor of the team when they made their IndyCar debut back in 1992; a year that would see Bobby Rahal – who still co-owns the team to this day – claim his third championship. Now, Bobby welcomes back Total to his team and will witness his son, Graham, drive the #15 Total Honda in the third round of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series at Long Beach. A computer render of the design for that round was released in conjunction with today’s announcement.

“I am very pleased to welcome Total back to the team after many years,” said team co-owner Bobby Rahal, “Reuniting with a world-class company like Total, that is not only the fourth largest oil and gas company in the world but one that also has a long and successful history in motorsports globally, is very exciting.

“Renewing the relationship with them after having been together for my championship year in 1992 is a real thrill for me personally given our success. It is an exciting time for the company as they expand in North America. We look forward to helping spread the word and flying the Total colours at Long Beach as the primary sponsor and seeing them on our cars as an associate sponsor for many years to come.”

The news today marks the latest chapter of Total’s involvement in motorsports. The company have been involved with series such as Formula One as a previous sponsor of both Red Bull Racing and Renault F1 Team, as well as other forays in the World Endurance Championship, the World Rally Championship and many others as both race team sponsors and race event title sponsors.

Today’s deal with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will primarily promote the TOTAL QUARTZ range of synthetic performance engine oil.

“Across the board, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is known for its superior racing performance and Total is extremely enthusiastic to partner with them,” said Christophe Doussoux, Senior Vice President, Lubricants for Total Specialties USA, Inc. “We look forward to building on the shared history between Total and Rahal as we embark on this partnership that demonstrates that the track is our lab and the proven performance of TOTAL QUARTZ.”

The 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series begins on March 11 with the Grand Prix of St Petersburg. Total will make their first appearance as a fully fledged primary sponsor of Graham Rahal’s #15 Honda in the third round of the championship, the Grand Prix of Long Beach that takes on April 15.