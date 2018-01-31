Taylor-Smith aiming for European GT move

British Touring Car Championship race winner Aron Taylor-Smith is aiming to race GTs in Europe in 2018.

The 28-year-old says he still loves the BTCC, but wants to do something different this season, and is looking at the likes of the GT3 championship.

“I’m really excited to do something along the lines of the GT3 championship,” he told The Checkered Flag.

“I obviously love the touring cars. I had a great experience doing it. But I think the time has come now where I want to go on sunny holidays and enjoy racing again, and to just race something that’s a little bit different, learn a load more and see different parts of the world.”

Taylor-Smith has spent the past five years competing in the BTCC, taking four overall race victories and 15 overall podiums. He finished eighth in the championship in his maiden year, but has slowly fallen down the order since. Last season he could only manage 27th in the Triple Eight Racing MG 6 GT.

He believes moving to a new series will help him show what he can do as a driver.

“I think it’s just a whole new avenue and a new career path, so to speak,” he said.

“The cars are really advanced in terms of technology and I love to learn everything. So it’ll all be about me getting to learn more about cars, new tracks, and I think that style of racing I’ll really enjoy.

“The touring cars is a bit more cut throat. The sprint races are brilliant but having a longer race is something where a driver plays more of a role, and I think that’s where hopefully I’ll find my forte.”

Taylor-Smith is yet to confirm exactly where he’ll be driving, but told The Checkered Flag he expects to be able to make an announcement soon.

“It’s very close, and I think it’s the first year in a long time that I’ve been this excited to go into a season.”