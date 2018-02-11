Alex Bowman dominates Daytona 500 qualifying, wins pole

In his first Daytona 500 since 2014, Alex Bowman has won the pole and will start on the front row for next Sunday’s Great American Race alongside Denny Hamlin. It is Bowman’s second career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole and first since the 2016 Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway (now ISM Raceway).

Across two rounds of knockout qualifying, Bowman recorded lap times of 46.181 and 46.002 seconds, the fastest in both rounds, along with lap speeds of 194.885 and 195.644 mph, also the quickest in their respective rounds. Behind him, Hamlin’s second round speed of 195.092 places him on the outside row for the Daytona 500; he was also the second-fastest driver in the first round. Their fellow Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates join them in the top seven, with Hendrick’s Jimmie Johnson (194.734 mph, third) and William Byron (194.548 mph, fifth) and JGR’s Kyle Busch (194.704 mph, fourth), Erik Jones (194.473, sixth), and Daniel Suárez (194.468 mph) in tow. HMS driver Chase Elliott‘s consecutive Daytona 500 pole streak came to an end when he qualified ninth with a speed of 193.911 mph; had he won, he would have tied Fireball Roberts, Ken Schrader, and father Bill Elliott for the most 500 poles in a row with three.

In addition to starting the 500 on the front row, Bowman and Hamlin will start on the pole for their respective Can-Am Duel races. Odd-qualifying cars will run the first Duel, while even qualifiers are in the second. Those behind the Bowman and Hamlin will seek to improve their 500 starting positions in addition to claiming ten bonus points for winning the Duels.

“I think it’s still a little surreal,” Bowman stated. “It’s a dream come true to get to drive for Hendrick Motorsports. I never thought it would have happened after the path my career took. I’m so thankful to be able to do this. I’m very blessed to be able to call driving a race car my job, and now to get to drive what I think is the best race car in the business.”

The 2018 Daytona 500 will be Bowman’s first since his Cup Series rookie season with BK Racing in 2014, in which he finished 29th. He moved to Tommy Baldwin Racing for the 2015 season, but failed to qualify for the 500 that year. For Bowman’s car owner Rick Hendrick, this is his 12th Daytona 500 pole and fourth consecutive, with Jeff Gordon and Elliott winning the last three. Hendrick is the first owner to win four straight 500 poles since Harry Ranier accomplished the feat from 1979 to 1982 with Buddy Baker (twice), Bobby Allison, and Benny Parsons.

With Bowman claiming the pole, Hamlin falls short of winning his first career restrictor plate track pole; in 12 prior Daytona 500s, his best starting position had been fourth in 2008, 2014, and 2017, all of which were bolstered by winning his Duels.

“Front Row!! Unbelievable effort by our [FedEx, Toyota Racing, JGR] team. This feels like a win,” Hamlin tweeted.

Gray Gaulding and David Ragan did not set a qualifying time and will start at the rear for the Duels; Gaulding was scheduled to be the first car on track, but did not leave the garage. Ragan, who was the fifth-fastest driver during Saturday’s final practice, encountered brake problems before he could begin his run.

The Can-Am Duels take place on Thursday.