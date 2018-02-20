Alfa Romeo Sauber Reveal 2018 Formula 1 car – The C37

The rebranded Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team has released its challenger for the 2018 Formula 1 season – the C37.

The Swiss team will enter the new season under a new title sponsorship partnership with Italian car manufacturer Alfa Romeo, having been away from the sport in 30 years. Sauber will also have access to the latest Ferrari spec engine, with an aim to push the team back up the midfield.

The new C37 has gone under a new look with a white body base with alfa red towards the rear end of the car, fitted with the Alfa Romeo logo on the side of the cooling towers. A navy blue thin stripe that is symmetrical run through the whole of the car. The halo features in a white base colour, matching with the main body colour.

Piloting the new Sauber will be Marcus Ericsson who will be starting his fourth season with the Swiss team, whilst 2017 FIA Formula 2 champion Charles Leclerc enters the sport having been backed by Scuderia Ferrari during his climb up the Formula ladder.

As well as the release of the C37, Sauber have announced new partnerships for the season. Richard Mille, Kappa and Carrera have joined on with the Swiss team as sponsors whilst Claro return as a premium sponsor for the first time since 2014.

Sauber endured its worst season last year finishing last in the constructors championship for the first time in their 25 year history.