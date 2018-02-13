ARC Bratislava end LMP2 programme after missing out at Le Mans

ARC Bratislava has announced that it will be ending its LMP2 programme as a result of missing out on an entry at the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Talking to Sportscar365.com Miro Konopka explained the decision to end the LMP2 entry, despite gaining a place on the waiting list.

“We are in 8th with little chance of starting,” Konopka said. “Maybe I don’t understand the selection criteria, but I think there are other criteria, some of them having a more political aspect.”

“For us, the chapter of the LMP2 category seems to end definitively,” he said. “It currently does not make sense.

“I participate in motorsport out of passion; it’s not my business and there are few of us in Le Mans, or maybe I’m the only one.

“For 99 percent of the teams, it’s a difficult business and they may have found another way to submit an entry. Those who finished behind us in Asia were [accepted].

“Le Mans as a Slovak team is a closing chapter for me.”

He added, “I really want to thank Slovak and Czech fans who supported our project,” he said. “I also want to thank all my team who did a lot. I am really sorry for them.”