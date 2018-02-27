Bogie and Laffey Commit To 2018 BRC

David Bogie and Alex Laffey will both return to the Prestone MSA British Rally Championship in 2018.

2011 BRC champion Bogie has confirmed he is to again enter the series this season in a CA1-Sport ran Skoda Fabia R5.

The Scottish driver, from Dumfries, won his home event the RSAC Scottish Rally last season before a large accident on the Ypres Rally in Belgium ended his 2017 season when he was in with a chance of claiming a second title.

But speaking about his return this year, Bogie admitted: “The BRC is where I want it to be. The main attraction is the good mix of Tarmac and gravel events. You have an ERC level event in Ypres, WRC event with Wales Rally GB, a trip to Ireland – it ticks a lot of boxes.”

“I have one BRC title to my name after our 2011 success and I am desperate to add another and what better way to start a new season than by kicking off the year in Scotland.”

While Laffey, who finished ninth in the standings last season, will return in a second M-Sport prepared Ford Fiesta R5, with the 28–year-old looking to build on his performances from last season.

With backing again from U-Student, Laffey will enter his second season of the championship under the wing of the factory Ford team and he can’t wait to get going again in 2018. He said: “I am really excited to be working with M-Sport again this season. I learnt a lot being in the factory team last year, and we saw our pace improve on gravel and asphalt at every event.”

“Taking my first BRC stage win was great, but now the target is to push – to fight at the front more regularly and hopefully challenge for a podium on some of our faster events.”

Round one of the 2018 Prestone MSA British Rally Championship takes place on the Border Counties Rally on March 10/11.