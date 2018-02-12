Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Brad Keselowski charges from the back, wins Advance Auto Parts Clash

Brad Keseloswki takes the chequered flag at Daytona
Credit: Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Hours after qualifying 19th for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Brad Keselowski kicked off 2018’s slate of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series action by moving his way up the field to win the Advance Auto Parts Clash in a Team Penske 1–2 finish with defending race winner Joey Logano. It is Keselowski’s first win in the preseason exhibition race.

The 75-lap Clash consists exclusively of drivers who have won a pole in the 2017 season or made the playoffs, but unlike in past years, the 2018 edition was held on Sunday following Daytona 500 qualifying rather than the traditional Saturday night slate. Although 20 drivers were eligible to compete, only 17 were in the lineup; Matt Kenseth and Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired from Cup racing after the 2017 season, while Danica Patrick‘s last NASCAR race will be the 500. Of the 17, all but five won poles in 2017, with Jamie McMurrayAustin DillonRyan NewmanJimmie Johnson, and Kasey Kahne qualifying as 2017 playoff drivers.

A random draw determined the starting lineup, which resulted in Dillon starting on the pole alongside Denny Hamlin. Keselowski started at the back of the grid. The cars remained side-by-side through the first lap as Dillon led the way, though it eventually shifted to single-file racing as Hamlin took the lead. Kahne lost the draft after reporting a tire rub, causing him to drop to last. On lap six, Kyle Larson made contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., causing the No. 42 to get loose and dive onto the apron before saving the car.

On lap ten, Chase Elliott passed Hamlin for first on the backstretch, while Hamlin fell to fifth. Elliott and Dillon battled for the lead as they attempted various moves on each other throughout the next ten laps. Logano, pushed by Martin Truex Jr., entered the picture on lap 22 and passed Elliott on the outside, while Hamlin caught up to the No. 22 to take second.

With a competition caution scheduled for lap 25, Logano, Hamlin, Elliott, Keselowski, Dillon, Truex, Johnson, Kyle BuschErik Jones, and Kurt Busch pitted beforehand. However, when he entered his pit box, Johnson crossed into one stall, followed by driving through two more as he exited, resulting in a penalty. With the leaders pitting as the caution came out, Kevin Harvick became the new leader until he, Larson, Stenhouse, and Newman pitted under yellow.

Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The green flag waved on lap 29 as Keselowski led Elliott. Five laps later, McMurray hit Kurt Busch and spun in turn four, hitting the wall and bringing out the yellow flag. During the period, Larson, Dillon, Harvick pitted, as did McMurray, who re-entered the race after making repairs; as the Clash is an exhibition race, it is exempt from the six-minute crash clock.

Another restart took place on lap 39 with Elliott as the leader, though Keselowski quickly retook the lead. Blaney joined his Penske teammate in the top two a lap later as Elliott, on the inside line, was relegated to seventh. On lap 41, Truex passed Blaney on the inside for second, and the reigning champion attempted to make a move on Keselowski for first, but failed. Kyle Busch nearly bumped into Stenhouse on the inside, prompting the latter to go below the yellow line to avoid a wreck but also advancing his position in the process, resulting in a pass-through penalty. Busch and Truex were eventually shuffled out of their positions, the former dropping out of the top ten entirely.

As the field returned to a one-car line, Elliott and Harvick were moved to the back, while McMurray retired from the race on lap 43. By lap 50, Penske cars occupied the top three as Keselowski, Blaney, and Logano led the way. As the laps continued to tick down, Keselowski’s grille was partially covered by debris; although it did not hinder his momentum, his car began overheating.

In single-file racing conditions, it is risky for drivers to pull out of the line to make a pass if they are unable to quickly find a drafting partner behind them; if they switch to a different line with no one to help, they will quickly lose the draft and fall through the running order. With less than two laps to go, Dillon and Elliott tried the strategy by committing to the inside line, but could not gain any positions. On the final lap, Blaney did the same, but had no support and began dropping down the field. As the cars raced through the backstretch, Kurt Busch, pushed by Larson, caught up to the leaders. Larson bumped into Johnson’s rear, turning the latter into the wall and collecting Kyle Busch, Kahne, Elliott, and Truex. A caution was quickly called as Keselowski drove off to win the race in a strong finish for the Fords, with Logano, Kurt Busch, and Blaney in the top four. With Johnson’s crash, it marks the seventh straight year in which the seven-time champion failed to finish the Clash.


Credit: Robert Laberge/Getty Images

It is Penske’s fourth Clash victory and second consecutive; Rusty Wallace won the 1998 Clash, while Kurt Busch and Logano won in 2011 and 2017, respectively.

“I was worried about the run (of cars), but the car was way overheating there at the end, and I was more worried about it blowing up than anything else,” Keselowski stated. “(Engine builder) Doug Yates and his guys did a good job giving me something real durable to take all that and keep digging.”

The next event on the Speedweeks calendar is the Can-Am Duel on Thursday. Keselowski will compete in the first Duel, for which he will start tenth.

2018 Advance Auto Parts Clash race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLaps (Led)Status
1172Brad KeselowskiTeam PenskeFord75 (43)Running
2322Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord75 (1)Running
31441Kurt BuschStewart-Haas RacingFord75Running
41512Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord75Running
513Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet75 (3)Running
6211Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota75 (8)Running
71318Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs RacingToyota75Running
8420Erik JonesJoe Gibbs RacingToyota75Running
994Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas RacingFord75 (2)Running
101042Kyle LarsonChip Ganassi RacingChevrolet75 (2)Running
111131Ryan NewmanRichard Childress RacingChevrolet75Running
12548Jimmie JohnsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet74Running
13129Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet74 (17)Running
14678Martin Truex Jr.Furniture Row RacingToyota74Running
15795Kasey KahneLeavine Family RacingChevrolet74Running
16817Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Roush Fenway RacingFord73Running
17161Jamie McMurrayChip Ganassi RacingChevrolet43Crash

