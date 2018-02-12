Brad Keselowski charges from the back, wins Advance Auto Parts Clash

|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Laps (Led)
|Status
|1
|17
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|Ford
|75 (43)
|Running
|2
|3
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|75 (1)
|Running
|3
|14
|41
|Kurt Busch
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|75
|Running
|4
|15
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|75
|Running
|5
|1
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|75 (3)
|Running
|6
|2
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|75 (8)
|Running
|7
|13
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|75
|Running
|8
|4
|20
|Erik Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|75
|Running
|9
|9
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|75 (2)
|Running
|10
|10
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Chevrolet
|75 (2)
|Running
|11
|11
|31
|Ryan Newman
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|75
|Running
|12
|5
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|74
|Running
|13
|12
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|74 (17)
|Running
|14
|6
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Furniture Row Racing
|Toyota
|74
|Running
|15
|7
|95
|Kasey Kahne
|Leavine Family Racing
|Chevrolet
|74
|Running
|16
|8
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Roush Fenway Racing
|Ford
|73
|Running
|17
|16
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Chevrolet
|43
|Crash
It is Penske’s fourth Clash victory and second consecutive; Rusty Wallace won the 1998 Clash, while Kurt Busch and Logano won in 2011 and 2017, respectively.
“I was worried about the run (of cars), but the car was way overheating there at the end, and I was more worried about it blowing up than anything else,” Keselowski stated. “(Engine builder) Doug Yates and his guys did a good job giving me something real durable to take all that and keep digging.”
The next event on the Speedweeks calendar is the Can-Am Duel on Thursday. Keselowski will compete in the first Duel, for which he will start tenth.
2018 Advance Auto Parts Clash race results