C37 “Different Car Philosophy” Compared to C36 – Sauber’s Jörg Zander

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team‘s Technical Director Jörg Zander says the new C37 has a different philosophy compared to its predecessor.

Sauber with the C36 in 2017 recorded the team’s worst finishing position in the constructors’ championship, finishing last in the standings.

But the Swiss team has a new title sponsor on board with Italian car manufacturer giants Alfa Romeo and have access to the latest Ferrari spec engines, following a new multi-year deal back in the summer of 2017.

Sauber’s drivers for 2018 are Marcus Ericsson, and Charles Leclerc, who will make his Formula 1 debut this year after a successful spell in FIA Formula 2.

Technical Director of Sauber, Jörg Zander says the reveal of the C37 is a result of hard work by everyone over the last few months.

“It is great to finally reveal the C37 today. The 2018 challenger is the result of the hard work that everyone in the factory has put in over the last few months,” said Zander.

“Speaking about the C37, the car philosophy is much different to that of the C36. The aerodynamic concept has changed significantly, and the C37 has several new features in comparison to its predecessor.

“We are positive that the new concept offers us more opportunities and will help us to make improvements during the course of the season.”

Sauber aims to use the new spec Ferrari engine to enhance their performance, an area where they struggled in last year when using 2016’s Ferrari engine.

“The 2018 Ferrari engine will also give us a boost in terms of our performance. We hope that we will make progress with the C37 and that we are more competitive compared to 2017.”