Cetilar Villorba Corse set for 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans challenge

Cetilar Villorba Corse will once again take on the legendary Circuit de la Sarthe in the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans, competing in the LMP2 class alongside their 2018 European Le Mans Series campaign.

Cetilar Villorba Corse made their Le Mans debut last year claiming ninth overall, and seventh in the LMP2 class.

Roberto Lacorte will lead the Italian team into their second 24 Hours of Le Mans, with the team coining it as part of their “Italian Spirit of Le Mans” racing project.

Racing a Dallara P217 sporting #47, the team will have a Le Mans-specific race livery for the blue-ribbon event.

“We are really happy. For us this achievement represents the capitalization of how well we worked inside and outside the racetrack last year and how much we reached in terms of results.” Raimondo Amadio, Cetilar Villorba Team Principal, said after it was confirmed his team would be going back to Le Mans.

“We were well aware of that, so this announcement could somehow be expected, but then, given the ‘weight’ of the event and the international set that awaits us, it is always a big emotion to be confirmed in the selection for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“From now on we have to give maximum effort to confirm what we were able to prove last season.”