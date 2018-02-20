Chase Carey Discusses Future F1 Plans At BHMSE Conference

Formula 1 CEO and Executive Chairman Chase Carey appeared at the 2018 BHMSE Conference in Baku and discussed his visions on the future of the sport.

Carey spoke about his intentions on how making the sport and the promoters work together to deliver world-class race weekends with a long-term influence after the racing is over in the future.

The special event allowed the commercial rights holder of F1, Liberty Media, the Grand Prix Promoters of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and representatives from businesses and politicians around Baku and Azerbaijan to get together and discuss and analyse the economic and social impact of the country from hosting a major sporting event.

Speaking at the conference, Director of the Baku City Circuit Arif Rahimov said that the plans Libery Media are placing in the future of the sport shows they’re committed to working with the promoters.

“It is yet another sign of how Formula 1’s new ownership is committed to working better with promoters to further improve the race weekend experience for everyone, whist ensuring that the sport leaves a lasting legacy in its host markets for years to come.” said Rahimov.

“We have also been overwhelmed by the response of our many delegates today and the enthusiasm with which they, and in particular our guest speakers, have embraced this relatively new event. It has been both reassuring and motivational to hear from our colleagues how if we all work together, we can all win together.”

Whilst on stage at the conference, Carey spoke about how he wants to continue cooperating with the race promoters in the future to help push the hosted cities’ economic, social and cultural terms with a major sporting event.

“It was an honour to be invited to Baku to speak at the second annual BHMSE conference in this stunning setting.”

One of the central goals of our new vision for F1 is a closer and more mutually beneficial cooperation with our race promoters. What has been made very clear today is how much of an impact Formula 1 has on a host city in economic, social and cultural terms.

We want to continue to harness the power of our wonderful sport to help our partners continue to grow and succeed in the manner that Baku clearly has over the past few years.”