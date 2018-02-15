Colburn Back For Third Clio Series Campaign

Ben Colburn is targeting a championship challenge as he returns to the Michelin Clio Cup Series this season with his family Westbourne Motorsport outfit.

The 2015 Junior Saloon Car champion made a podium breakthrough in the championship last year, finishing in the top three at both Croft and Rockingham.

That came as part of a hugely consistent campaign for Colburn, who finished in the top five in twelve of the fifteen races.

Colburn is Westbourne’s first confirmed driver for the 2018 season, as they aim to recapture the overall title they won with James Dorlin in 2016.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back for the new season,” said Colburn. “Testing began in earnest recently at Rockingham and we enjoyed some very productive running.

“I believe we’re in a fantastic position as a team and, combined with the experience I’ve gained over the last two seasons of competition, I feel better placed than ever before to win races in 2018!”