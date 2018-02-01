CORE Autosport Stalwarts Bennett & Braun Celebrate Daytona Podium

CORE autosport made an immediate impact in the Prototype class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship during last weekends Rolex 24 at Daytona, with the quartet of Jon Bennett, Colin Braun, Romain Dumas and Loic Duval claiming an excellent third place finish.

After a year in the GT Daytona class following their departure from Prototype Challenge, the team fought hard at the Daytona International Speedway to claim the final spot on the podium behind the two Action Express Racing Cadillacs, with the pace of their ORECA 07 LMP2 machine improving as the race went on.

For Am driver Bennett, it was a dream to take a podium in CORE’s first outing in the Prototype class, and it proves the team know what it takes to be successful, regardless of what class they find themselves competing in.

“It’s hard to find the words to describe this moment,” said Bennett. “I knew earlier this week, when I crossed through the Turn Four tunnel, competing in IMSA’s top class, we had a glimmer of a chance of winning this race.

“With all the big names and storylines this week, we put our heads down and stuck to our old formula, which is: staying in our lane, doing our job and let the rest take care of itself. I’m so proud of the team and my co-drivers. It means so much to me, to reach a pinnacle, in terms of the category, and then to do it well. Personally, it is so important and a pleasure to share with the team.

“We belong here. We understand what we’re doing. We understand the category and we’re ready to compete.”

Bennett’s long-term team-mate Braun was equally delighted with the result, and he felt that had more caution flags fallen in the closing stages, an overall victory at Daytona could have been a distinct possibility.

“What a great race for CORE autosport,” said Braun. “It’s our first event with the ORECA LMP2 car and I couldn’t be more proud of my guys. They did a fantastic job in the off season getting the ORECA all dialled in and then trying to make all four of us happy.

“We had a great race. We didn’t really have any issues. We just stuck to our strategy, drove our own race and didn’t make any mistakes. We got pretty close to a win there at the end and maybe if we had another yellow or two we could have made it happen, but a podium is a good way to start our first Prototype season.”