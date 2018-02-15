Emil Frey to switch to Lexus RCF GT3 for Blancpain GT assault

Emil Frey Racing has become synonymous with the Jaguar G3 that they have run since 2014. However, from 2018 onwards they will be racing the Lexus RCF GT3 in the Blancpain GT series and will be the first team to do so. The fate of the Jaguar G3 has not been confirmed.

The results of Lexus’s GT3 programme has been a mixed bag since the RCF was introduced in late 2016. However, it has had a fair share of success, Since its introduction in 2016, it has picked up wins and podiums in VLN, Super GT and the GT open series.

Emil Frey entered the car in the Blancpain Sprint Cup series race at the Nürburgring in September last year. Unfortunately team only managed twenty-first in the Qualifying race and twenty-second in the main race. They did however achieve an impressive four wins in last year’s GT Open Championship.

It is difficult to predict how Emil Frey will do in this year’s championship. The RCF GT3 has had its ups and downs in terms of results. How it will do in the hands of Emil Frey in the full season remains to be seen.