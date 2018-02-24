Flag-to-Flag Format for WorldSBK Race Two

Sunday’s second WorldSBK race, as well as the World Supersport race, will be run under flag-to-flag rules with mandatory mid-race tyre changes due to concerns over tyre life. Today’s opening race ended with several riders suffering tyre issues while Yonny Hernandez crashed out altogether following a failure on his rear Pirelli, forcing race direction to take action.

In the case of WorldSBK, race two will remain over 22 laps but riders will not be allowed to complete more than twelve on any rear tyre. In a scenario reminiscent of the 2013 MotoGP race at the same circuit, riders will be forced to pit at the end of lap 10, 11 or 12 to change their rear tyre with failure to do so resulting in disqualification from the race.

In the event of tomorrow’s race being wet, normal flag-to-flag rules will apply although a mid-race pit-stop would not be mandatory. However, any rider that runs a slick tyre at any stage must still adhere to the twelve-lap limit before changing.

The WorldSSP race had already been shortened in distance to sixteen laps but the 600cc class will also now include a mid-race tyre change. In this case, riders will not be allowed to complete more than nine laps on a single rear tyre and must change on either lap 7, 8 or 9.

Reigning champion Lucas Mahias will start from pole position in WorldSSP with Xavi Fores on pole for tomorrow’s WorldSBK race.