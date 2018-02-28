Force India’s Tom McCullough: “We made good progress through the run schedule”

The cold weather during the second day of pre-season testing at the Circuit De Barcelona-Catalunya limited the amount of running Sahara Force India F1 Team could do, according to the team’s chief race engineer, Tom McCullough.

Low track and air temperatures caused trouble in testing, as some drivers made mistakes due to the lack of heat provided on track.

For Force India, a schedule change was made so they could focus on gathering aerodynamic data whilst the track conditions were not at their best, and the team saw Esteban Ocon in the VJM11 for the first time, with the Frenchman setting the ninth fastest time of the day, completing seventy-nine laps in total.

McCullough said that due to the conditions this morning, the team got off to a slow start.

“The day got off to a slow start due to the track conditions, but when we finally got going, the car ran reliably and we made good progress through the run schedule.” said McCullough.

“We adjusted our programme to do more aero rake runs early in the day, when the track was not very representative, and then picked up where we left off yesterday to continue our work of understanding the aerodynamic characteristics of the new car.”

The team were able to perform long runs but were cut short due to the cold temperatures, with Ocon even reporting that snow was falling during the day.

“We were able to perform some long runs as well, but unfortunately the weather turned for the worse again in the middle of the afternoon, which limited the time we could spend on track,” McCullough said.

