Frederic Vasseur sets clear goals for Sauber in 2018

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team Principal Frederic Vasseur says the team has a clear aim to catch up with the field in the new C37.

Sauber will compete the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season under new title partnership with Italian car manufacturer giants Alfa Romeo, who return after a 30-year absence from the sport.

Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc will drive the new Sauber for the season, with Leclerc looking to be an exciting prospect after his championship winning year in FIA Formula 2. Ericsson sticks with the Swiss team for a fourth consecutive year, and Vasseur says that he looks forward to seeing what his drivers can do, and he is convinced that the two are a perfect pairing for the team.

“I am very much looking forward to the 2018 season, and to seeing Marcus (Ericsson) and Charles (Leclerc) on track,” said Vasseur.

“We have put lots of effort and hard work into the C37 over the last few months, and it is fantastic to be launching the new car today.

“I am convinced that Marcus and Charles form the perfect driver line-up, with one being an experienced driver and one a promising rookie. Marcus is going into his fourth season with us.

“He is a valuable part of the team, and we benefit from his experience and precise technical feedback. As for Charles, he has proven his talent in prior categories and deserves to be on the Formula 1 grid this season.”

Last year Sauber recorded their worst ever season in their 25 year history, finishing last in the constructors’ championship for the first time.

Vasseur has a clear aim for the team with the prospect of hoping to catch up with the field and climb back up the order.

“Our target ahead of 2018 is clear: We have to catch up with the field and continue improving our performance during the course of the season,” Vasseur continued.

“We have put lots of energy and commitment into the development of the C37. I want to thank our partners and fans for their continuous support. The return of Alfa Romeo to Formula 1 sets another milestone in the team’s history, and I am proud that such a historical brand has chosen us for their return to the sport.

“We are eager to start the 2018 season as the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team.”