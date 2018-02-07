Grosjean Says He Could Race in F1 Until He Turns 40

Romain Grosjean feels that he could race in Formula 1 until he is forty years of age, with the French driver set to enter his eighth season in the sport with the Haas F1 Team this season at the age of thirty-one.

Grosjean’s F1 career started back in 2009 with a short spell at Renault F1 Team before switching back to GP2 Series for two more years. He then returned with the Lotus F1 Team for four seasons, but then moved to new team Haas in 2016, where he continues to race alongside Danish driver, Kevin Magnussen.

Whilst it’s still unclear on where Grosjean’s future lies, whether he will continue on for a fourth season with the American based team or aim for a move elsewhere, and speaking to Motorsport.com, he said that he’s still got a long way to go in F1 and aims to race until he turns forty years old.

“I still have a long way to go to the end,” said Grosjean. “I started when I was twenty-seven really in Formula 1, so I feel like I can go a long way, maybe forty, or just before forty.



“I still believe I’ve got eight, nine seasons ahead, so I’m pretty good.”

Grosjean admits that he would like to return to Enstone with the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team in the future, who were formally Lotus before they became the works Renault team in 2016 but insists that he still remains ambitious over a successful future with Haas.

“It would be nice, especially as Renault is going up with better and better cars, I spent a lot of years with them, so it’s still a good relationship,” said Grosjean. “I don’t know what the future is like.

“I like it here, I’d love to win races as well. It’s OK. But again, being here and developing the team and getting it to a successful point, a Force India type thing, would be amazing.”