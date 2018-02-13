Günther Arrival Finalises Arden International’s 2018 Formula 2 Line-up

Maximilian Günther has been announced as Arden International’s second rookie driver for the 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship season, joining Nirei Fukuzumi.

Günther steps up from the FIA European Formula 3 Championship where he has finished inside the top three for the past two seasons, although the title eluded him in both campaigns, firstly to Lance Stroll and then to Lando Norris despite winning multiple races in both years.

Mercedes-Benz protégé Günther is excited to make the jump into the premiere feeder category to Formula 1, and cannot wait to showcase his talents in 2018 as he looks to become the next German to make it into Formula 1.

“I’m really looking forward to my Formula 2 debut and can’t wait to go up against the world’s best young drivers,” said Günther. “Arden International are a prestigious team with a great track record, and it’s impressive to see just how many of the team’s drivers have made it into Formula 1, and that’s exactly what I’m aiming to do and I intend to give it my best shot.

“Many thanks to my partners and sponsors, who are supporting me as I progress. I’m absolutely ready to take the next step.”

The German tested a Formula 2 car for the first time in Abu Dhabi after the conclusion of the 2017 season, but will get a taste of the new chassis for the first time when pre-season testing gets underway at the Circuit Paul Ricard at the beginning of March.

“I tested a Formula 2 car in Abu Dhabi at the end of 2017 and felt comfortable right away,” said Günther. “Brand-new cars are on their way for this season, and it’s important that we get to grips with the new car as quickly as we can in order to be top contenders.

“I know that this move will successful with the backing of Arden’s experienced team.”