Harrison Rhodes joins Rick Ware Racing for Cup debut at Atlanta

Harrison Rhodes has signed with Rick Ware Racing to make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He will drive the #51 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Rhodes last raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the #01 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports; in 31 races in 2017, he finished twenty-fourth in points with a best finish of tenth in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

For the road course races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Road America that year, he was replaced by Sheldon Creed, and he ended the season at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the team’s #15 car as Joe Nemechek drove the #01. Vinnie Miller was announced as the new full-time driver of the #01 for the 2018 season, leaving Rhodes out of a ride.

The North Carolina native is no stranger to RWR. In 2013, he made his Xfinity (then Nationwide) debut with the team in the #23 car, running seven races that year starting at ISM Raceway (then Phoenix International Raceway) with a best finish of twenty-third at Iowa Speedway.

He drove for SR² Motorsports, JGL Racing, and MBM Motorsports in 2014 and joined JDM for the 2015 season; Rhodes drove the team’s #0 and #4 cars in 27 races that year, and scored his best career finish of ninth in Daytona’s July race as he finished twenty-fourth in the standings. He attempted the first five races of 2016 with Obaika Racing before reuniting with Ware at Bristol Motor Speedway and Richmond International Raceway, finishing twenty-sixth and twenty-seventh, respectively. Rhodes also returned to MBM for a limited schedule for the remainder of 2016.

“I can’t believe I have this opportunity to drive for Rick Ware Racing at Atlanta,” Rhodes stated in a team release. “I began my NASCAR career with Rick and now six years later I’ll have the chance to race on Sunday. It’s a blessing and a dream come true.”

RWR opened its Cup team in 2017, fielding the #51 for various drivers and finishing forty-first in the Owner’s Championship.

For 2018, the team was scheduled to run the #51 full-time for Xfinity driver Ray Black Jr. and a part-time #52, but the deal with Black supposedly fell apart.

Justin Marks will drive the #51 in Sunday’s Daytona 500. As the team has a charter leased from Richard Petty Motorsports, Marks will be locked into the race and the #51 is guaranteed a spot in every race for the 2018 Cup season. It will be Ware’s first Daytona 500 appearance.

“Even though [Rhodes] doesn’t have any experience in Cup, he has turned countless laps in an Xfinity Series car which will make his transition to our No. 51 Chevrolet that much smoother,” team owner Rick Ware said. Ware intends to place a variety of series newcomers in the cars as part of assisting them transition to Cup racing.

“He’s going to be the first of several rookie drivers to compete for our team this season,” he added.

“NASCAR is blossoming in the way of a youth movement and we can do our part to contribute by placing young enthusiastic and talented drivers behind the wheel of our race cars. It’s a gamble, but it’s one that we feel we’ll exceed our expectations as the season presses on.”

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will take place on Sunday 25 February.