Hoggard continues with Fortec for full F4 campaign

Jonathan Hoggard will continue with Fortec Motorsport for his first full season in the British Formula 4 championship.

The 17-year-old was only able to complete a partial campaign last season as he focused on his studies, but managed to take a podium in the penultimate round at Silverstone.

This season, Hoggard is aiming to take victories and challenge for the championship.

“I’m delighted that everything has finally been agreed, allowing me to compete in the F4 British Championship with Fortec Motorsports this year,” he said.

“Last year my priority was to focus on my education and GCSE examinations. This meant I was only able to compete in four meetings at the end of the season

“To get that first podium at Silverstone so early on in my single-seater career was the standout moment from a restricted rookie campaign.

“Winter testing has gone exceptionally well. Fortec have given me a fantastic support and guidance to ensure I am fully prepared for this season.

“We have a great spirit within the team, with superb people and the winning mentality which is needed to challenge for the championship.

“I’m incredibly excited to see what we can achieve during the course of 2018.”

Hoggard has kicked off his 2018 campaign with a strong performance in the first official test of the year. He finished third fastest overall, behind Kiren Jewiss and Sebastien Priaulx, and second fastest in the afternoon session.

Team manager Oliver Dutton has been impressed with his performance so far.

“We are delighted that Johnathan is remaining part of the Fortec family this year.

“Jonathan is a product of the Fortec Driver Development Programme and we have watched him mature during a very successful winter testing programme. He has impressed us with his excellent pace and consistency throughout.

“I am confident he will develop into a race winner and with hard work and determination a strong championship contender.”

Hoggard is Fortec’s third driver to be confirmed for the 2018 season. He’ll be joined by Lucca Allen and Challenge Cup champion Hampus Ericsson.