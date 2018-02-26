Honda’s Katsuhide Moriyama: “I am delighted that our new car is here”

Katsuhide Moriyama says the launch of the STR13 ahead of this week’s first pre-season test is a tribute to those who made it all happen in a limited amount of time, both within Honda and at Red Bull Toro Rosso.

Moriyama, the Chief Officer for Brand and Communication Operations of the Honda Motor Company Ltd.Bren, said the late decision by Toro Rosso to leave Renault Sport and make a switch to the Japanese engine supplier left a lot of work to do in a short amount of time, but the car was ready in time for pre-season testing, and managed a shakedown last week at Misano.

“I am delighted that our new car is here and ready for the start of winter testing, having been designed and built to a very tight schedule,” said Moriyama.

“That is a tribute to the dedication of the Honda and Scuderia Toro Rosso personnel who have already learned to work very well together, developing the STR13 chassis and RA618H power unit package over the short winter months.”

Moriyama is now focused on getting the most out of the eight days of testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya across the next two weeks, which precedes the new season that begins in Australia next month.

“Now we have just eight days to evaluate our work on the track, in order to be ready for the coming season,” added Moriyama. “We appreciate the warm support from the fans and hope they enjoy watching us compete in this year’s championship.”