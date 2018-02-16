Mat Jackson splits from Motorbase, leaving BTCC future in question

British Touring Car Championship race winner Mat Jackson has split with Motorbase Performance after eight seasons with the team.

Jackson had been set to continue with Motorbase in 2018, but his contract for the season has been terminated.

The 36-year-old admitted this could leave him without a seat this season.

Jackson claimed 20 overall victories with Motorbase and was a key part in the team’s development.

“Mat Jackson has been a fantastic driver for Motorbase Performance and I’ve enjoyed all the years that we have worked together,” said team principal David Bartrum.

“We’ve had some great time but, like all things in live, things move on.

“Motorbase has been around for 15 years and 2018 marks our 12th season racing the BTCC. Mat has been a big part of that history, however, drvers come and go and good teams carry on racing.

“I wish Mat all the best in everything he does in the future. It’s been great working with him and we shall all miss him.

Motorbase is still set to field three Ford Focus RS this season. Bartrum confirmed Jackson’s replacement will be announced in due course.