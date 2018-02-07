Jake Hill – TCR UK “not really evolving”

British Touring Car Championship competitor Jake Hill believes that TCR UK is “not really evolving” in the run-up to its inaugural season.

2018 marks the first year that the TCR UK series will take place, with the season officially starting at Silverstone on March 31.

Hill, who will race again in BTCC for Team HARD Racing this year, didn’t see TCR UK as a viable option with a BTCC campaign a possibility.

“There was a question mark of what’s it actually going to be like,” Hill told The Checkered Flag at Autosport International. “But, let’s be honest, I don’t think it [TCR UK] was ever going to compete with British Touring Cars and what Mr Alan Gow and everyone at TOCA have made it over the years.”

“I didn’t want to leave touring cars at all. It was never in my mind wanting to do TCR over touring cars.”

Hill made his BTCC debut in 2013, but it wasn’t until 2016 when he competed for a full season. He has said that he is aiming for the Jack Sears Trophy this year.

He was interested to see where TCR UK would go, but has voiced his doubts.

“Everyone was interested in how that championship may evolve,” he said. “By the looks of it, it’s not really evolving in the UK at the moment. So I’m happy to be back in British Touring Cars.”

Since Autosport International TCR UK has announced its TV and live streaming plans, while Finlay Crocker known to be competing is the latest driver in the championship in 2018.