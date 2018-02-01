Lucca Allen Returns to British F4, Moving to Fortec

Lucca Allen will make a return to the F4 British Championship in 2018, moving to the Fortec Motorsport team. The news, confirmed by his management at DCM, will see the Irish driver return to the series where he made five appearances last season.

Allen is not only Fortec’s first signing on the year, but also the first driver signing outside of the TRS Arden team that has already filled three of its four available slots.

While last years F4 exploits with Falcon Motorsport were his first appearance in a single-seater, Allen has seen success at the karting level, recording victory at the Irish Race of Champions’ Trophy in 2016 after securing the Irish National Championship in 2014.

“It’s a great honour to drive for one of the top teams in British F4,” said Allen. “My tests with Fortec last year went really well. I am very grateful to them for taking me on and giving me the opportunity to fight for the title. I cannot wait for the season to start!”

He is only the fourth driver to be announced so far, but his link with the Fortec crew could be valuable with the recent departure of the Carlin team from the series.

“We are very excited to have Lucca join the Fortec family and to see him race in our iconic red, white and black livery during the 2018 F4 British Championship,” added Fortec Motorsports team manager Oliver Dutton.

“Lucca impressed during winter testing, showing us he had the pace and determination to fight at the front of the pack.”

Son of TV Chef, Rachel Allen, Lucca spent 2017 trying to find his feet with the car, though failed to score any points in his five weekends.

“Lucca has a fantastic ability to capture, process and retain information and then translate it on the track. I am confident that he will continue to improve and develop this year and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve.”