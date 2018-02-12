McLaren Would Welcome Back Hamilton to Woking, Admits Zak Brown

McLaren F1 Team‘s Executive Director Zak Brown says Lewis Hamilton could have his pick of teams to race with in Formula 1 if he chooses to not renew his current Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport contract, including a return to Woking.

Hamilton’s contract ends at the end of the 2018 season and has yet to confirm a new deal. The British driver won last year’s world championship to secure his fourth world title, his third with the Silver Arrows.

His first championship win came at McLaren in 2008 in only his second year in Formula 1. But after six years with the Woking based team, he left to join Mercedes where he has been successful ever since the switch.

Speaking to The Guardian, Brown says that Hamilton would receive offers from all teams in the paddock when his contract expires, including a possible return to the team where he started.

“Lewis has history here,” said Brown. “He is an unbelievable driver. There isn’t a team in the pit lane that would not be interested in having Lewis drive for them, us included. It would be great for any team.

“We are very happy with the drivers we have but you never know in F1. If something happened to take one or two of those out of play, then of course someone like Lewis.”

McLaren’s current driver, Fernando Alonso was Hamilton’s team-mate during his rookie year but tension grew between the two drivers and the Spaniard left after one season. The two-time world champion has since been praising the Brit and Brown believes the pair could work together again.

“Fernando would race anybody,” Brown continued. “I have never had a conversation with Fernando about anything other than himself. Fernando would have anyone as his team-mate.”

Brown has also praised Mercedes’ Executive Director Toto Wolff for how he manages his drivers.

“Great world champions are hard to manage. You need to get them in a good frame of mind and Lewis seems to be someone you have to manage in the right way, but Toto has done a good job in getting him to perform.”