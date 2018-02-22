Mercedes release visor-cam Halo footage from Bottas shakedown

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport have showcased what drivers for this year’s FIA Formula 1 season will experience with the halo onboard.

New for the 2018 season, the Halo Cockpit Protection System is mandatory for all cars to improve cockpit safety in the sport.

The move by the FIA for the halo to be implemented has been controversial with drivers, teams and fans in the F1 paddock disagreeing the decision.

During Mercedes’ launch for the 2018 season at Silverstone, Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton took the news W09 EQ Power+ out on track for shakedown and filming laps.

The Brackley-based team released footage of Bottas’ shakedown with a drivers-eye perspective, giving an insight on what life will be like for a driver in 2018.

The lap from Bottas also shows areas where drivers will be limited on vision for the course of the season.

During a press conference of the launch, Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff shared his views of the halo saying he would cut the halo off if he had a choice.