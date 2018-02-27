Nicholas Latifi Misses Barcelona Test Due To Health Reasons

Sahara Force India reserve driver Nicholas Latifi will not drive in 2018 Formula 1 pre-season testing at the Circuit De Barcelona-Catalunya this week due to health reasons.

The Canadian was expected to take part in the final day of the first Barcelona test with Force India. However, he tweeted yesterday announcing that he is being hospitalised due to a serious infection.

“A serious infection put me in hospital last week and I’m no recovering at home” said Latifi on his official twitter account.

“Aiming to be back on track in the next four weeks.”

Disappointed I can't be at the @ForceIndiaF1 launch in Barcelona this morning. A serious infection put me in hospital last week and I'm now recovering at home. Aiming to be back on track in the next four weeks. Have to say, the #VJM11 looks fantastic! 👍🏻 🇨🇦 https://t.co/fPTkgYN3x5 — Nicholas Latifi (@NicholasLatifi) February 26, 2018

Latifi will get further opportunities to drive the Force India VJM11 over the season in numerous of tests and free practice sessions.

The Silverstone based team has yet to decide who will take Latifi’s place for the test on Thursday.

Nikita Mazepin drove the new car yesterday in the first pre-season test, setting the twelfth fastest time and completing a total of 22 laps.

Esteban Ocon is testing today for Force India whilst his team-mate Sergio Perez will be behind the wheel tomorrow.