Ocon On First Running With Halo: “I Got Used To It Very Quickly”

Sahara Force India F1 Team‘s Esteban Ocon said he got use to the Halo very quickly during his first running at pre-season testing today at the Circuit De Barcelona-Catalunya.

Ocon completed seventy-nine laps on Tuesday, and was the ninth fastest driver with a time of a 1:21.841s during the second day of testing.

The cold conditions played a crucial part in today’s test with some drivers making errors during their runs, with even some snow falling onto the track, and the French driver said that the conditions were not what you would expect, but he tried his best to gather valuable data for the team.

“It was very cold today so we just had to try and make the best of the conditions.” said Ocon. “There was even snow at the end of the day, which is not what you expect when testing in Barcelona.

“Despite the cold weather, I was able to get a good feeling for the car. It’s still early days – only day two of testing – and there is a long way to go, but we are making progress and learning lots of things.”

Tuesday was the first time Ocon drove a car with the Halo fitted on for a significant amount of time and said that he got use to it very quickly out on track.

“It was my first full day with the halo and I got used to it very quickly,” said the Frenchman. “By the end of the day you don’t think about it when you’re driving and that surprised me.”