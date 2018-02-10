PREVIEW: 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – Speedweeks

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season roars to life at the Daytona International Speedway with Daytona 500 qualifying, the Advance Auto Parts Clash, the Can-Am Duel, and the 60th Daytona 500.

Coming off a dominating 2017 campaign, Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing hope to continue their success into 2018, while Hendrick Motorsports, featuring two new and younger drivers, is eager to begin a new era. Many drivers like Ryan Blaney, Paul Menard, and Kasey Kahne look to start their new tenures at new teams on a strong note, and rookies William Byron and Darrell Wallace Jr. officially begin their full-time Cup endeavors in the Great American Race.

Track overview

Daytona International Speedway is one of six superspeedways on the NASCAR circuit. Opened in 1959, the 2.5-mile oval was intended to replace the Daytona Beach Road Course with a faster alternative. In the inaugural Daytona 500 that year, Johnny Beauchamp was initially declared the winner following a photo finish, but a three-day review confirmed Lee Petty had won.

The track features 31° banking in the turns and 18° on the frontstretch, and as a restrictor plate course, provides a level playing field for all teams. Although the plates raise parity among teams, they also makes cars run closer to one another, greatly increasing the risk of multi-car wrecks known as the “Big One”. On the other hand, plate racing give underdogs a chance at the spotlight and a trip to Victory Lane, with drivers like Trevor Bayne and David Ragan winning their first Cup races at Daytona.

Daytona 500 Qualifying and Can-Am Duel

Making the Daytona 500 field and starting at the front are tasks unlike any other race on the NASCAR calendar. Although qualifying utilizes the same three-round knockout format found at other tracks, unless a driver qualifies on the front row, their starting position is not guaranteed. If one wins the pole or has the second-fastest lap time, their spots are locked in, but the others behind them have another race to run before they know where they will be starting.

On the preliminary entry list, 39 cars have been entered; 35 teams have charters and are locked into the race, and although BK Racing has a charter for its No. 23 car, it has not been listed on the list. Four open teams are also in the field: David Gilliland, driving RBR Enterprises‘ No. 92 with the hope of running his first Cup race since 2016, Brendan Gaughan, who returns to Beard Motorsports after running the Cup plate races with the team in 2017, D.J. Kennington, who is driving for Gaunt Brothers Racing for the second straight 500, and ARCA plate racer Mark Thompson, who is driving for MBM Motorsports. Regardless of whether BK enters a car or not, every car entered will qualify for the Daytona 500.

The Can-Am Duel, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, sets the remaining spots for the 500. Odd-qualifying drivers compete in the first Duel race, while even qualifiers are in the second. A good finish in the Duel can mean the difference between starting behind the front row or starting in the middle of the pack in Sunday’s 500. Depending on the entry list, a poor finish can eliminate a driver from racing in the 500 entirely. Since 2017, the Duel has had minor points implications for the two winners, who will receive ten points for their efforts.

Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin are the defending winners. Elliott also seeks to win his third consecutive Daytona 500 pole, which would tie him with Fireball Roberts, father Bill Elliott, and Ken Schrader for the most 500 poles in a row.

The Advance Auto Parts Clash

Held the week before the Daytona 500, the Advance Auto Parts Clash is the first form NASCAR racing after a three-month offseason. The 75-lap race consists exclusively of drivers who have won a pole in the 2017 season or made the playoffs. Unlike in past years, the 2018 Clash will be a Sunday afternoon race and take place after Daytona 500 qualifying rather than as a Saturday night event, a change that was spurred by rain postponing the 2017 Clash from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

20 drivers are eligible to race in the Clash, but only 17 will compete; Matt Kenseth and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have retired from Cup racing, while Danica Patrick intends to do the same following the 2018 Daytona 500. Of the 17, all but five won poles in 2017, with Jamie McMurray, Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman, Jimmie Johnson, and Kasey Kahne qualifying as 2017 playoff drivers.

Joey Logano is the reigning winner.

The 60th Daytona 500

For 2018, the Daytona 500 returns to Presidents Day weekend. The 200-lap event will be split into three stages of 60, 60, and 80 laps.

The 2017 race featured a wild start to the Monster Energy era as Monster-sponsored driver Kurt Busch survived a fuel mileage sprint to the finish that claimed potential race winners Elliott and Kyle Larson. With the unpredictability of plate races, it is difficult to guess who will win the 500, but several drivers have made names for themselves as “plate ringers” with plenty of success at Daytona and Talladega Superspeedway, including Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Brad Keselowski. Similarly, one should not count out the Toyotas led by Truex and Denny Hamlin, with the two battling for the win in a thrilling photo finish at the 2016 race. As evidenced by the team’s domination of 500 qualifying since 2015, Hendrick Motorsports will likely continue to be a competitive team at Daytona, even with Earnhardt’s retirement; in addition to Elliott’s two straight poles in the race, Johnson is a two-time 500 winner, the No. 88 vacated by Earnhardt for Bowman has been quick at plate tracks, and Byron won the Xfinity Series July race at Daytona in 2017.

For the 12th straight year and 15th time since it became a NASCAR broadcaster in 2001, Fox will broadcast the race in the United States.