Rally Sweden: Tanak Leads After Karlstad Super Special

Toyota‘s Ott Tänak leads Rally Sweden after the opening stage of the event, the 1.90km Karlstad Super Special ahead of Jari-Matti Latvala and Citroen‘s Mads Østberg .

Tänak was quickest over the course of the two-lap Super Special by 0.3 seconds ahead of Fin Latvala with Østberg on his first appearance in the Citroen C3 WRC 0.6 seconds off the lead in third.

Next is the first of the Hyundai’s in Andreas Mikkelsen, with the second Citroen of Kris Meeke tied with the Norwegian for fourth. Thierry Neuville rounds out the top six at the end of day one.

The Ford M-Sport trio of Sébastien Ogier, Fiesta WRC debutante Teemu Suninen and Elfyn Evans are down in eleventh, twelfth and thirteenth respectively.

WRC2 at the end of Thursday’s action has Pontus Tidemand leading in the Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 ahead of Ole Christian Veiby and Kevin Abbring, while the JWRC category sees Denis Rådström topping the time sheets ahead of Emil Bergkvist and Ken Torn.

Rally Sweden continues this weekend between February 16-19.