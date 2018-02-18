Ricciardo Wants Future Challenge of Having Hamilton As Team-Mate

Daniel Ricciardo wants to go up against Lewis Hamilton as a team-mate at some point within his career.

The Australian’s current contract with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing expires at the end of the 2018 season, and there is a lot of speculation over the possibility of moving elsewhere around the Formula 1 Paddock, including both the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport team and Scuderia Ferrari.

Ricciardo has previously raced with Sebastian Vettel as his team-mate, who at the time was the only four-time world champion on the grid, at Red Bull in the 2014 season, and the Australian beat the German in the championship standings before Vettel left for Ferrari the next season.

With his contract situation all up in the air, Ricciardo told RACER that Hamilton is one driver he would definitely be up to racing against, and when asked if he can be a team-mate with any of the Mercedes or Ferrari drivers, the twenty-eight-year-old replied: “I think so.”

“I’ve never really been too fussed about the type of team-mate. People will probably call me a liar for this but I would like a fast team-mate. For two reasons: It’s always going to get more out of yourself, and it’s going to be more of a true evaluation of how good you are and where you stand.

“I’m in this sport, yes to win, but to win by being the best, not getting lucky or whatever. If I win a title I want to know that I was the best guy that year. To be the best you have to go against the best and I’ve certainly got a very good one alongside me in Max [Verstappen].

“I would like to go against Lewis at some point, irrespective of team situation. That would be fun.”

Hamilton also shares the same situation with Ricciardo with his contract expires in 2018 as well, but Mercedes boss Toto Wolff recently stating that good progress has been made over a new deal.