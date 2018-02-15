Subaru Rally Team USA reveals huge plans for 2018

Subaru Rally Team USA has announced that it will be returning to the American Rally Association (ARA) championship with a two car team this year, with 2017 runners-up David Higgins and Craig Drew returning for a full time campaign.

Last year’s ARA champion Travis Pastrana and his co-driver Robbie Durant will run a part time schedule, owing to Pastrana’s Nitro Circus commitments, as will SRT USA rallycross stars Chris Atkinson and Patrik Sandell.

Former World Rally Championship regulars Atkinson and Sandell both competed full-time in Red Bull Global Rallycross for the team last year, but have yet to compete in a single stage rally event for the team.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity to do a rally in the USA, having had a glimpse through rallycross of how awesome the Subaru fans are in this part of the world, the atmosphere will be amazing,” said Atkinson, who since his last WRC event in 2014 has competed in rallies in China alongside his Red Bull GRC commitments. “It’s been a while since I’ve done a high-speed rally and I don’t underestimate the challenge, but know we have a great team and car so it will be fun. A big thanks to Subaru of America and Vermont Sportscar for this opportunity.”

Five events on this season’s seven-rally ARA calendar return from last season, while the Idaho Rally (Sept 14-15) and the Tour de Forest Rally (October 6-7) – which was last run in 1983 – present new territory for SRT USA.

SRT USA took a record 11 Rally America titles with Mark Lovell, Pastrana, and Higgins before moving to the ARA championship last year. The team dominated the season, with Pastrana edging Higgins to take the title in the final round.

2018 American Rally Association Series schedule:

Oregon Trail Rally – April 20-22, 2018

Olympus Rally – May 19-20, 2018

Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally (STPR) – June 1-2, 2018

New England Forest Rally – July 20-21, 2018

Ojibwe Forests Rally – August 24-25, 2018

Idaho Rally – September 14-15, 2018

Tour de Forest Rally – October 6-7, 2018