Tommy Hilfiger Partners With Mercedes AMG In Multi-Year Deal

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport has announced their multi-year partnership with American accessories corporation, Tommy Hilfiger as the team’s official apparel partner.

The new partnership from the Brackley based team will see Tommy Hilfiger provide Mercedes’ team and travel wear as well as factory, office and hospitality clothing from 2018 onwards, with the announcement coming after previous sponsor Hugo Boss left Mercedes at the end of last year.

Tommy Hilfiger will also be featured on the Mercedes AMG W09 EQ Power+, which will be launched on 22 February at Silverstone Circuit.

Mercedes’ Team Principal and CEO, Toto Wolff says that they’re excited by the new partnership and how will the brand will dress the team for the upcoming 2018 season.

“We are delighted to welcome Tommy Hilfiger to Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and back to the world of Formula 1,” said Wolff.

“It is always exciting to embark on a new partnership, particularly when it touches such a key area of our team’s image; I am positive that it will energise our brand and bring a new spin to how we are perceived from this season.”

“We are excited to see how Tommy Hilfiger will dress the team this season and to showcase their exciting plans to the fans of Formula 1.”

The American brand has appeared in the sport before back in the 1990’s where it was a sponsor and clothes supplier to Scuderia Ferrari. But returning to the sport, Hilfiger says to re-enter the sport with the World Champions is an incredible way to pair fashion and F1.

“From the first time I attended a Formula One race, I was completely fascinated by the world of motorsports,” said Hilfiger.

“To be re-entering this arena with World Champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and their number one team is an incredible way to fuse fashion and Formula One.”

“I recognise the passion, spirit and drive that the entire Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team shows at every race, and these shared qualities are why I’m excited to partner with them for the upcoming seasons.”