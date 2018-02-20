Valtteri Bottas Not Interested In Triple Crown Bid

Valtteri Bottas has said he has no interest in emulating Fernando Alonso in competing for motor racing’s triple crown.

Although the triple crown has no official reward, it is ‘awarded’ to any driver who takes victory in the sport’s three blue riband events: the Indy 500, Le Mans 24 Hours and the Monaco Grand Prix.

Only Graham Hill has achieved victory in all three, winning the Indy 500 in 1966 at the first time of trying, the 1972 Le Mans 24 Hours and taking victory on the streets of Monaco an astonishing five times.

Alonso, who made his debut at Indianapolis last year, has made his intentions to repeat Hill’s achievement abundantly clear. The 2006 and 2007 Monaco Grand Prix winner will make his Le Mans debut with Toyota Gazoo Racing this June.

And while Bottas sees no issue with Alonso racing in other categories away from Formula 1, he doesn’t see himself doing the same.

“If he feels he has the time and energy for that, it’s no issue,” Bottas told Ilta Sanomat newspaper.

“Maybe he likes to try new things because he’s been in Formula 1 for a long time.

“But at this point I don’t think I would like to start mixing other series with the Formula 1 season. I’d rather focus fully on Formula 1.”

Bottas went on to voice his concern about plans to extend the race calendar beyond its current number of races.

“We have 21 races now but 25 is definitely the upper limit,” Bottas said.

“It’s going to be difficult on the logistics side to do that. There are the people to think about and costs will also get a lot higher if the teams have to get more people in.”