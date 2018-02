The 2018 Formula 1 season will see Italian supplier Pirelli run an expanded range of tyres, most notably featuring their softest compound yet – the bright pink Hypersoft.

Speaking at this year’s Autosport International, Karun Chandhok provides an insight into the enduring importance of tyres in F1, and why this year’s Pirelli range is a step in the right direction for the sport.

Video courtesy of Mobil 1 The Grid.