Williams launch FW41 challenger for the 2018 Formula 1 season

Williams Martini Racing revealed their car for the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, the Williams Mercedes FW41, at an event held in London tonight.

Whilst sporting a similar livery to last year’s challenger, there have been significant changes to the car itself, owing to the input of Chief Technical Officer Paddy Lowe and Head of Aerodynamics, Dirk de Beer, who were both joined the team early last year, but were too late to greatly influence the design of the 2017 car.

The team have retained Lance Stroll as their driver, but Felipe Massa‘s vacated seat will be filled by rookie Sergey Sirotkin this year. They have also drafted Robert Kubica into the team as their reserve and development driver.

“I am thrilled to be back and launching our new car, for a new season, with a new, exciting driver line-up,” said Deputy Team Principal Claire Williams at the event.

“For many months, the team have put a tremendous amount of effort into the FW41 and I’m eager to see both Lance and Sergey take to the track later this month.”

Williams was pleased with rookie Stroll’s performance last season, the highlights of which were a podium in Baku and a remarkable qualifying in the wet in Monza.

“Lance produced some impressive performances last year in what was a remarkably strong debut season, where he only just lost out to Felipe in the standings.

“His podium finish was the only one outside of the top three teams, and we aim to build on that this season.

“It’s also my pleasure to welcome Sergey and Robert to Williams, who have both displayed exceptional speed and qualities that I know will only strengthen the team.

“Sergey has impressed the technical team and it is great for us to be able to give him the opportunity to step up into a race seat.

“Robert will also be working closely with the team, utilising his experience to help develop the car throughout the season.”