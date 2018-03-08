British GT

2018 British GT Championship Full Entry List

British GT - 2017 Donington Park Race Start
Credit: British GT

The British GT Championship revealed their full-season entry list this morning at Donington Park, with a total of 36 entries.

After the decreased grids of the past two seasons, the number of entries is a positive step for the series with GT3 growing by one entry from this time last year. A notable increase for the series that had been on the edge of a whole class collapse just a few months ago.

In GT4 a number of entries returning, with Jaguar making their step back into the series in partnership with the Invictus Games. The class boasts twenty-three entries, though a few drivers have yet to be confirmed.

British GT – GT3 Grid

#TEAM / ENTRANTCARDRIVER 1DRIVER 2CAT.
1Team Parker Racing LtdBentley ContinentalRick Parfitt JnrRyan RatcliffePro/Am
2Barwell MotorsportLamborghini HuricanLeo MachitskiPatrick KujalaPro/Am
7Team Parker Racing LtdBentley ContinentalIan LoggieCallum MacleodPro/Am
11TF SportAston Martin V12 VantageMark FarmerNicki ThiimPro/Am
17TF SportAston Martin V12 VantageDerek JohnsonMarco SorensenPro/Am
24RJN MotorsportNissan GT-R NISMODevon ModellStruan MooreSilver
33Barwell MotorsportLamborghini HuricanJon MinshawPhil KeenPro/Am
47Jetstream MotorsportAston Martin V12 VantageGraham DavidsonMaxime MartinPro/Am
69Barwell MotorsportLamborghini HuricanSam De HaanJonny CockerPro/Am
75Optimum MotorsportAston Martin V12 VantageFlick HaighJonny AdamPro/Am
99Beechdeen AMRAston Martin V12 VantageAndrew HowardDarren TurnerPro/Am
101Balfe MotorsportMcLaren 650SShaun BalfeRob BellPro/Am
116ERC SportMercedes-AMGLee MowleYelmer BuurmanPro/Am

British GT – GT4 Grid

#TEAM / ENTRANTCARDRIVER 1DRIVER 2CAT.
4Tolman MotorsportMcLaren 570SMichael O'BrienCharlie FaggSilver
5Tolman MotorsportMcLaren 570SJordan AlbertLewis ProctorSilver
10Equipe VerschuurMcLaren 570SFinlay HutchinsonDaniel MacKaySilver
22Invictus Games RacingJaguar F-Type SVRNorfolk / RowlinsonJason WolfePro/Am
25Richardson RacingMercedes-AMGTBCTBCTBC
34Team HARD.Ginetta G55Anna WalewskaC. Hawkins-RowPro/Am
42Century MotorsportBMW M4Ben GreenBen TuckSilver
43Century MotorsportBMW M4TBCTBCTBC
44Invictus Games RacingJaguar F-Type SVRMcCulley / P. ViceMatthew GeorgePro/Am
50HHC MotorsportGinetta G55Mike NewbouldWill BurnsPro/Am
53UltraTek Team RJNNissan 370Z Kelvin FletcherMartin PlowmanPro/Am
54UltraTek Team RJNNissan 370ZStephen JohansenJesse AntillaPro/Am
55HHC MotorsportGinetta G55Callum PointonPatrik MatthiesenSilver
56Tolman MotorsportMcLaren 570SDavid PattisonJoe OsbornePro/Am
61Academy MotorsportAston Mn. V8 VantageTom WoodJan JonckSilver
62Academy MotorsportAston Mn. V8 VantageWill MooreMatt Nicole-JonesSilver
66Team Parker RacingTBCNick JonesScott MalvernPro/Am
68Steller PerformanceToyota GT86TBCTBCTBC
72Track-ClubMcLaren 570SAdam BalonBen BarnicoatPro/Am
77Fox MotorsportMercedes-AMGMark MurfittMichael BroadhurstPro/Am
86Steller PerformanceToyota GT86TBCTBCTBC
88Team HARD.Ginetta G55Benjamin WallaceNick WormSilver
501Balfe MotorsportMcLaren 570SGraham JohnsonMike RobinsonPro/Am

Related Posts

Equipe Verschuur GT4