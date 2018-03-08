2018 British GT Championship Full Entry List

The British GT Championship revealed their full-season entry list this morning at Donington Park, with a total of 36 entries.

After the decreased grids of the past two seasons, the number of entries is a positive step for the series with GT3 growing by one entry from this time last year. A notable increase for the series that had been on the edge of a whole class collapse just a few months ago.

In GT4 a number of entries returning, with Jaguar making their step back into the series in partnership with the Invictus Games. The class boasts twenty-three entries, though a few drivers have yet to be confirmed.

British GT – GT3 Grid

# TEAM / ENTRANT CAR DRIVER 1 DRIVER 2 CAT. 1 Team Parker Racing Ltd Bentley Continental Rick Parfitt Jnr Ryan Ratcliffe Pro/Am 2 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Hurican Leo Machitski Patrick Kujala Pro/Am 7 Team Parker Racing Ltd Bentley Continental Ian Loggie Callum Macleod Pro/Am 11 TF Sport Aston Martin V12 Vantage Mark Farmer Nicki Thiim Pro/Am 17 TF Sport Aston Martin V12 Vantage Derek Johnson Marco Sorensen Pro/Am 24 RJN Motorsport Nissan GT-R NISMO Devon Modell Struan Moore Silver 33 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Hurican Jon Minshaw Phil Keen Pro/Am 47 Jetstream Motorsport Aston Martin V12 Vantage Graham Davidson Maxime Martin Pro/Am 69 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Hurican Sam De Haan Jonny Cocker Pro/Am 75 Optimum Motorsport Aston Martin V12 Vantage Flick Haigh Jonny Adam Pro/Am 99 Beechdeen AMR Aston Martin V12 Vantage Andrew Howard Darren Turner Pro/Am 101 Balfe Motorsport McLaren 650S Shaun Balfe Rob Bell Pro/Am 116 ERC Sport Mercedes-AMG Lee Mowle Yelmer Buurman Pro/Am

British GT – GT4 Grid