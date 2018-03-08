2018 British GT Championship Full Entry List

The British GT Championship revealed their full-season entry list this morning at Donington Park, with a total of 36 entries.
After the decreased grids of the past two seasons, the number of entries is a positive step for the series with GT3 growing by one entry from this time last year. A notable increase for the series that had been on the edge of a whole class collapse just a few months ago.
In GT4 a number of entries returning, with Jaguar making their step back into the series in partnership with the Invictus Games. The class boasts twenty-three entries, though a few drivers have yet to be confirmed.
British GT – GT3 Grid
|#
|TEAM / ENTRANT
|CAR
|DRIVER 1
|DRIVER 2
|CAT.
|1
|Team Parker Racing Ltd
|Bentley Continental
|Rick Parfitt Jnr
|Ryan Ratcliffe
|Pro/Am
|2
|Barwell Motorsport
|Lamborghini Hurican
|Leo Machitski
|Patrick Kujala
|Pro/Am
|7
|Team Parker Racing Ltd
|Bentley Continental
|Ian Loggie
|Callum Macleod
|Pro/Am
|11
|TF Sport
|Aston Martin V12 Vantage
|Mark Farmer
|Nicki Thiim
|Pro/Am
|17
|TF Sport
|Aston Martin V12 Vantage
|Derek Johnson
|Marco Sorensen
|Pro/Am
|24
|RJN Motorsport
|Nissan GT-R NISMO
|Devon Modell
|Struan Moore
|Silver
|33
|Barwell Motorsport
|Lamborghini Hurican
|Jon Minshaw
|Phil Keen
|Pro/Am
|47
|Jetstream Motorsport
|Aston Martin V12 Vantage
|Graham Davidson
|Maxime Martin
|Pro/Am
|69
|Barwell Motorsport
|Lamborghini Hurican
|Sam De Haan
|Jonny Cocker
|Pro/Am
|75
|Optimum Motorsport
|Aston Martin V12 Vantage
|Flick Haigh
|Jonny Adam
|Pro/Am
|99
|Beechdeen AMR
|Aston Martin V12 Vantage
|Andrew Howard
|Darren Turner
|Pro/Am
|101
|Balfe Motorsport
|McLaren 650S
|Shaun Balfe
|Rob Bell
|Pro/Am
|116
|ERC Sport
|Mercedes-AMG
|Lee Mowle
|Yelmer Buurman
|Pro/Am
British GT – GT4 Grid
|#
|TEAM / ENTRANT
|CAR
|DRIVER 1
|DRIVER 2
|CAT.
|4
|Tolman Motorsport
|McLaren 570S
|Michael O'Brien
|Charlie Fagg
|Silver
|5
|Tolman Motorsport
|McLaren 570S
|Jordan Albert
|Lewis Proctor
|Silver
|10
|Equipe Verschuur
|McLaren 570S
|Finlay Hutchinson
|Daniel MacKay
|Silver
|22
|Invictus Games Racing
|Jaguar F-Type SVR
|Norfolk / Rowlinson
|Jason Wolfe
|Pro/Am
|25
|Richardson Racing
|Mercedes-AMG
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|34
|Team HARD.
|Ginetta G55
|Anna Walewska
|C. Hawkins-Row
|Pro/Am
|42
|Century Motorsport
|BMW M4
|Ben Green
|Ben Tuck
|Silver
|43
|Century Motorsport
|BMW M4
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|44
|Invictus Games Racing
|Jaguar F-Type SVR
|McCulley / P. Vice
|Matthew George
|Pro/Am
|50
|HHC Motorsport
|Ginetta G55
|Mike Newbould
|Will Burns
|Pro/Am
|53
|UltraTek Team RJN
|Nissan 370Z
|Kelvin Fletcher
|Martin Plowman
|Pro/Am
|54
|UltraTek Team RJN
|Nissan 370Z
|Stephen Johansen
|Jesse Antilla
|Pro/Am
|55
|HHC Motorsport
|Ginetta G55
|Callum Pointon
|Patrik Matthiesen
|Silver
|56
|Tolman Motorsport
|McLaren 570S
|David Pattison
|Joe Osborne
|Pro/Am
|61
|Academy Motorsport
|Aston Mn. V8 Vantage
|Tom Wood
|Jan Jonck
|Silver
|62
|Academy Motorsport
|Aston Mn. V8 Vantage
|Will Moore
|Matt Nicole-Jones
|Silver
|66
|Team Parker Racing
|TBC
|Nick Jones
|Scott Malvern
|Pro/Am
|68
|Steller Performance
|Toyota GT86
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|72
|Track-Club
|McLaren 570S
|Adam Balon
|Ben Barnicoat
|Pro/Am
|77
|Fox Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG
|Mark Murfitt
|Michael Broadhurst
|Pro/Am
|86
|Steller Performance
|Toyota GT86
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|88
|Team HARD.
|Ginetta G55
|Benjamin Wallace
|Nick Worm
|Silver
|501
|Balfe Motorsport
|McLaren 570S
|Graham Johnson
|Mike Robinson
|Pro/Am